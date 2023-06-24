Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 24/06/2023 – 25/06/2023
Here's today's breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! Enjoy the first weekend of the Summer! ~ Amy
20– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN
19– SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO
18– BABY DON’T HURT ME – DAVID GUETTA (FEAT. ANNE-MARIE & COI LERAY)
17- LAST NIGHT – MORGAN WALLEN
16– THOSE DAYS – NICKELBACK
15– JADED– MILEY CYRUS
14– WISH YOU THE BEST – LEWIS CAPALDI
13– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)
12– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS
TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: SUMMER NIGHTS – JOHN TRAVOLTA & OLIVIA NEWTON-JON
(In honor of the first weekend of the Summer, officially at least!)
11– WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS
10– IF ANYTHING’S LEFT – JAMIE FINE
9– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA
8– NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)
7– CHEMICAL- POST MALONE
6– KARMA– TAYLOR SWIFT
5–DANCE THE NIGHT- DUA LIPA
4– TRUSTFALL – P!NK
3– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT
TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: RUN AWAY – ONEREPUBLIC
(A new single from the Boys from Oklahoma, and we’re happy to have them back!)
2– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS
1– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN
