Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 24/06/2023 – 25/06/2023

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! ~ Amy

20– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

19– SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO

18– BABY DON’T HURT ME – DAVID GUETTA (FEAT. ANNE-MARIE & COI LERAY)

17- LAST NIGHT – MORGAN WALLEN

16– THOSE DAYS – NICKELBACK

15– JADED– MILEY CYRUS

14– WISH YOU THE BEST – LEWIS CAPALDI

13– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

12– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: SUMMER NIGHTS – JOHN TRAVOLTA & OLIVIA NEWTON-JON

(In honor of the first weekend of the Summer, officially at least!)

11– WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS

10– IF ANYTHING’S LEFT – JAMIE FINE

9– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

8– NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)

7– CHEMICAL- POST MALONE

6– KARMA– TAYLOR SWIFT

5–DANCE THE NIGHT- DUA LIPA

4– TRUSTFALL – P!NK

3– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: RUN AWAY – ONEREPUBLIC

(A new single from the Boys from Oklahoma, and we’re happy to have them back!)

2– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

1– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN

We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!