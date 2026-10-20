A familiar voice is returning to Springfield.

Apu has finally spoken again on The Simpsons after spending nearly a decade without a significant speaking role.

And this time, he has a new voice.

Actor Sunil Malhotra is now voicing Apu, saying taking on the character feels like a “reclamation.”

For almost 30 years, Apu was voiced by Hank Azaria, but controversy surrounding the character grew following the 2017 documentary The Problem with Apu.

The documentary criticized the way Apu had been portrayed and explored how the character contributed to stereotypes about South Asians.

Azaria eventually stepped away from voicing Apu in 2020, and the character largely disappeared from speaking roles.

That changed Sunday night.

Apu returned in an episode called The Revengening, appearing in a dream sequence inspired by I Know What You Did Last Summer.

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The episode even poked fun at Apu's long absence, acknowledging how the character had essentially been pushed into the background following the controversy.

It ends with Homer reassuring Apu that Springfield will never forget him.

So after nearly a decade of basically standing silently behind the counter at the Kwik-E-Mart…

Apu finally has something to say again.

And after 37 seasons, The Simpsons has officially reached the point where even its characters are getting comeback tours.