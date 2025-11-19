“The Simpsons” Permanently Kills Off Longtime Character After 35 Seasons

Springfield has officially said goodbye to one of its most familiar faces, and this time it’s for good.

In the November 16th episode of The Simpsons, titled “Sashes to Sashes,” longtime character Alice Glick, the First Church Organist, suddenly died mid-sermon. After 35 seasons and more than three decades on the show, her time in Springfield has come to a permanent end.

Who Was Alice Glick?

Alice first appeared way back in Season 2’s “Three Men and a Comic Book” in 1991. Bart fans will remember him working odd jobs for her to save up for a rare comic book.

Originally voiced by the iconic Cloris Leachman, and later by Tress MacNeille, Alice became one of those classic background characters who popped up consistently over the years. She has appeared alive, as a ghost, and, in true Simpsons fashion, previously “died” during a Season 22 attack by a rogue Robopet.

But this time it’s official.

Executive producer Tim Long confirmed to PEOPLE that the character won’t be returning, saying:

“In a sense, Alice the organist will live forever, through the beautiful music she made. But in another, more important sense, yep she’s dead as a doornail.”

A Springfield Farewell

The episode honoured Alice with a memorial service at Springfield Elementary, where it was revealed she left her entire estate to fund a new music program for the school. It was a perfect send-off for a character tied to music from the beginning.

Fans React

Longtime viewers took to social media to react, posting messages like:

“Alice Glick is dead… again.”

“RIP Alice Glick.”

“Nooooo 😔”

Others noted that this follows another permanent death, Larry “The Barfly” Dalrymple, back in 2024, sparking comments that The Simpsons is “killing off everyone.”

A Trend of Teases and Twists

This comes after the Season 36 finale teased Marge’s future death in a flash-forward plotline, only for the show to walk it back. Dewey Largo also had a throwaway “death” reference that turned out not to be real at all.

But Alice Glick is confirmed to be gone for good.

After 35 seasons, Springfield has lost one of its classic background characters, and The Simpsons continues to show that even after all these years, it can still surprise longtime fans.

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.