August 14th and 15th, 2021
#20 Slower – Tate Mcrae
#19 Way Less Sad – AJR
#18 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello
#17 Follow You – Imagine Dragons
#16 Hold On – Justin Bieber
#15 Love Again – Dua Lipa
#14 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
#13 Good Time – Max Parker
#12 Red Button – AJA
KOOL Cameo: I Knew You Were Trouble – Taylor Swift
#11 Butter – BTS
#10 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
#9 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
#8 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. SZA
#7 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus
#6 Levitating – Dua Lipa
#5 All I Know So Far – P!NK
#4 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
#3 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
Future Hit: Skate – Silk Sonic
#2 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran