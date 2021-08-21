August 21st and 22nd, 2021
Featuring new music from Shawn Mendes!
#20 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#19 Follow You – Imagine Dragons
#18 Love Again – Dua Lipa
#17 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
#16 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello
#15 Hold On – Justin Bieber
#14 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
#13 Good Time – Max Parker
#12 Red Button – AJA
KOOL Cameo: Crabbuckit – K-OS
#11 Butter – BTS
#10 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
#9 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
#8 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. Sza
#7 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus
#6 Levitating – Dua Lipa
#5 All I Know So Far – P!NK
#4 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
#3 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
Future Hit: Summer of Love – Shawn Mendes
#2 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran