August 7th and 8th, 2021
Featuring new music from Camila Cabello
#20 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara
#19 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas
#18 Follow You – Imagine Dragons
#17 Love Again – Dua Lipa
#16 Hold On – Justin Bieber
#15 Good Time – Max Parker
#14 Red Button – AJA
#13 Butter – BTS
#12 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
Kool Cameo: Good As Hell – Lizzo
#11 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
#10 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
#9 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha
#8 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. SZA
#7 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus
#6 Levitating – Dua Lipa
#5 All I Know So Far – PINK
#4 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
#3 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
Future Hit: Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello
#2 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran