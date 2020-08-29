2:30pm-3:30pm

While going back to school may be a totally new experience this Fall, Code Ninjas Barrie knows one thing that won’t change – the power of coding. This local coding center is celebrating the back to school season with a FREE learning opportunity for kids 7-14 years old in the community to try their hand at various coding languages and concepts. During the in person Back to School Badge Bonanza, kids will be able to experience the new Code Ninjas Badges program and have fun as they level-up in STEM skills!

Through the Back to School Badge Bonanza, Code Ninjas Barrie hopes to provide a little fun and inspiration to kids as they get ready to start the new schoolyear. This series of events will enable local kids to try out Code Ninjas Badges, a new program for kids to explore coding – and beyond! From Minecraft to 3D modeling, kids can learn coding concepts and build valuable skills as they earn and collect badges.

Families can sign up their kids to attend the Back to School Badge Bonanza on August 29, 2020 and September 5, 2020 by visiting https://www.subscribepage.com/backtoschool. On Aug 29th, we will invite kids that have little or no coding experience to join us! We will have scratch video game building badge sessions from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Scratch is a block-based programing platform that is fun and easy for kids to use. From 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm we will be teaching kids how to get their 3D modeling badge. Learning how to 3D model is programing to design virtual 3D objects such as those in Minecraft. On Sept 5th, there will be more advanced topics with the machine learning badge at 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Machine learning is how computers learn by themselves. The kids will learn some of the basic concepts of artificial intelligence. Lastly, the Javascript game programing badge, Arcade Ace is from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, which is a very common programing language made easy through this specially designed activity.

“At Code Ninjas Barrie, we’re proud to provide fun and enriching experiences to kids in our community. We’ve seen how coding changes lives, and with our lives forever changed in the wake of recent events, we wanted to do our part in giving back,” said Mark Diephuis, Owner of Code Ninjas Barrie. “We hope these free events will not only show our appreciation, but also offer kids the opportunity to try coding and potentially start their journey in building vital skills that they’ll be able to utilize for the rest of their lives.”

Code Ninjas Badges are available for all kids currently enrolled at Code Ninjas Barrie, with exclusive limited-time access to the public during this special event. Badges are awards designed to inspire and motivate kids – they are not only fun to unlock, but also fun to collect. Kids can earn badges in a multitude of ways, from achievements in coding and collaboration, to creativity and character!

Space is limited, so don’t delay. Register now at https://www.subscribepage.com/backtoschool. Keeping staff and kids safe and healthy is top priority at Code Ninjas, especially during this critical time – cleanliness, social distancing and personal health and hygiene procedures are strictly enforced at all locations. Families who attend will also unlock a special discounted rate of enrollment, so that their kids can continue to have fun developing their skills and earn more badges along the way!

Code Ninjas teaches kids to code by building their own video games in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. With a robust, nine-belt curriculum inspired by martial arts, Code Ninjas keeps kids engaged, while parents see their children gain life-changing critical thinking, teamwork and STEM skills.

For more information about the Back to School Badges Bonanza please contact Code Ninjas Barrie at kennith.auton@codeninjas.com.

About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world’s largest and fastest-growing coding franchise, with hundreds of locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. At Code Ninjas, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit codeninjas.com.