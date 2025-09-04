9 Back to School Bangers That Will Take You Straight to the Classroom

Heading back to school always comes with a mix of excitement, stress, and pure nostalgia.

Whether it’s the first-day jitters, teenage crushes, or that one song you swore defined your whole high school experience, music has always been part of the back-to-school soundtrack.

Here are some of the top Back to School Bangers that listeners couldn’t resist throwing on the playlist ... songs that’ll instantly transport you back to lockers, homework, and late-night study sessions.

1. “Manic Monday” – The Bangles

Is there a more perfect anthem for rolling out of bed on a school day? Written by Prince, this 1986 hit perfectly captures the chaos of early mornings and wishing it was still the weekend.

For students everywhere, Manic Monday was the mood long before TikTok memes put Mondays on blast.

2. “Stressed Out” – Twenty One Pilots

Few songs sum up the pressures of growing up better than this one.

With its “wish we could turn back time” hook, Stressed Out became a millennial anthem about the push-pull between childhood and responsibility—something every student feels when the homework pile starts to grow.

3. “Teenage Dream” – Katy Perry

Pop doesn’t get much more iconic than this. Released in 2010, Teenage Dream is the soundtrack of crushes, pep rallies, and feeling unstoppable as a teen.

Whether you blasted it at a high school dance or just on the bus ride home, it’s a back-to-school mood we all remember.

4. “You Gotta Be” – Des’ree

This uplifting track was more than just a chart hit in the ‘90s—it was a staple at junior high and high school graduations.

With lyrics encouraging strength, wisdom, and positivity, it’s the ultimate reminder of the life lessons you carry from school into adulthood.

5. “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” – Simple Minds

Even if you’ve never sat through a detention, The Breakfast Club made this song part of every school kid’s cultural memory. Released in 1985, the song became synonymous with teenage identity, angst, and rebellion. Raise your fist in the air—it still hits.

6. “Sk8er Boi” – Avril Lavigne

The early 2000s were peak Avril era. This pop-punk hit told the tale of high school cliques, unrequited love, and missed chances—all set to the ultimate skate-park soundtrack. A true Canadian classic that every millennial remembers word for word.

7. “Teenage Dirtbag” – Wheatus

No back-to-school playlist is complete without this cult favourite.

Teenage Dirtbag nails the awkwardness of not fitting in, while also being an anthem for every misfit, outsider, or daydreaming kid stuck in algebra class.

8. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” – Green Day

Played at countless graduations, this track has bittersweet vibes that are perfect for the end of a school year—or an end-of-an-era moment with friends. It’s both a farewell and a reminder that the good (and not-so-good) school days shape who we become.

9. “…Baby One More Time” – Britney Spears

When Britney burst onto the scene in 1998, she did it in the most school-themed way possible: with a music video set in the hallways, complete with plaid skirts and lockers.

The song was an instant classic and made Britney the ultimate pop princess of a generation.

Bonus Homework: Tune Into Listener Lunch

These tracks were all picked as part of our All Request Listener Lunch, where every Wednesday we spin songs around a special theme—just like this Back to School Bangers edition. You can catch Listener Lunch every weekday from noon to 1 p.m., and send in your own requests to shape the playlist.