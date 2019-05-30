Barrie Professional Firefighters Association Boot Drive

9:30-9pm

Barrie Professional Firefighters Association and fellow volunteers will be around the City of Barrie for their annual Boot Drive starting from Thursday May 31-Sunday June 2. We will be asking for donations at various locations around the city. The monies will be donated to Muscular Dystrophy Canada and Barrie Fire Community Projects. Barrie Fire Community Projects helps various charities, organizations and individuals who are in need of financial assistance. Please look out for our volunteers and donate to a great cause!!