39th Terry Fox Run for Cancer Research. No entry fee, no fundraising goals, no minimum donation required.

Walk, run or roll! All fitness levels welcome. We are family and dog friendly.

Join us and be part of the Terry Fox Legacy.

Registration begins at 8am while the Ceremonies/Start begin at 9am.

*** We encourage participants to bring refillable water bottles as we are reducing our dependancy on single use water bottles.***

“The answer is to try and help others” – Terry Fox