11 Best Tracks With Names

Songs with names in the title have a special kind of staying power. They feel personal, memorable, and often come with unforgettable characters and stories. Whether it is a love interest, a mystery figure, a crush, or someone who may or may not actually exist, these songs become instant earworms because the names make them feel so specific and relatable at the same time.

This week’s theme celebrates the name-drop songs we love most.

1. “Stacy’s Mom” – Fountains of Wayne (2003)

A pop-rock classic filled with humour, hooks, and a storyline everyone remembers. This catchy anthem about a teenage crush became one of the biggest hits of the early 2000s and remains a karaoke favourite.

2. “Jane” – Barenaked Ladies (1994)

A Canadian alt-rock gem with emotional honesty and clever lyrics. “Jane” blends melancholy and melody in true Barenaked Ladies fashion and still resonates with fans decades later.

3. “Mickey” – Toni Basil (1982)

One of the most famous cheer-style chants in pop history. This energetic, fist-pumping track became a cultural phenomenon and still lights up dance floors everywhere.

4. “Billie Jean” – Michael Jackson (1983)

A defining moment in pop music. With its iconic bassline and gripping narrative, “Billie Jean” helped solidify Michael Jackson as a global superstar and remains one of the most influential songs ever recorded.

5. “Barbie Girl” – Aqua (1997)

Playful, colourful, and instantly recognizable. This Euro-pop hit dominated the late ’90s and continues to live on through memes, nostalgia, and every throwback playlist imaginable.

6. “Mrs. Robinson” – Simon & Garfunkel (1968)

A folk-rock classic introduced through the film The Graduate. It became an anthem of its era, mixing tight harmonies with witty lyrics that still spark conversations today.

7. “Jack & Diane” – John Mellencamp (1982)

An Americana staple that tells a coming-of-age story small-town listeners everywhere connected with. Its chorus is one of the most instantly singable of the ’80s.

8. “Jessie’s Girl” – Rick Springfield (1981)

The ultimate song about unrequited love and jealousy. Its driving guitars and punchy chorus helped make it one of the most beloved rock-pop singles of the decade.

9. “Mr. Jones” – Counting Crows (1993)

A storytelling masterpiece blending introspection with dreamy alt-rock textures. Its yearning lyrics and warm vocals helped introduce the world to Counting Crows.

10. “Hey There Delilah” – Plain White T’s (2006)

A tender, acoustic love song that became a sleeper hit and eventually topped the charts. Its simplicity and sweetness made it one of the biggest ballads of the 2000s.

11. “Roxanne” – The Police (1978)

Driven by Sting’s unique vocals and a reggae-rock groove, “Roxanne” is one of the band’s most iconic tracks. Its passionate delivery and unforgettable chorus have helped it endure for generations.

