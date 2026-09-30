BIG ’80s HAIR IS MAKING A COMEBACK

If you've noticed women's hair getting bigger lately, you're not imagining it.

According to Glamour, several iconic hairstyles from the 1980s are making a comeback in 2026.

The new hair philosophy is: The higher the hair, the closer to God.

After years of sleek buns, flat-ironed hair and middle parts, volume is back. We're talking curls. Blowouts. Flipped ends. Ponytails.

Basically, your Grade 10 yearbook photo is trending again. Here are some of the '80s-inspired looks making a comeback:

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1. The Madonna Ponytail Big, high and impossible to ignore.

The kind of ponytail that says, “I own six scrunchies and at least one lace glove.”

2. The Cindy Crawford Side-Part Blowout Big, bouncy supermodel hair with plenty of volume.

Gen Z spent years telling us the side part made us look old. WHO'S OLD NOW, BRITTANY?

3. The Julia Roberts Messy Curls Big, loose curls that look effortlessly gorgeous. Except anyone with curly hair knows “effortless” required 11 products, a diffuser and negotiations with humidity.

4. The Sarah Jessica Parker Pineapple Updo: Pile those curls high on top of your head and let them do their thing. Basically, the messy bun went to theatre school.

5. The Dolly Parton Permed Curls Big. Curly. Glamorous. Dolly famously loves big hair, and once again Dolly knew what she was doing before the rest of us caught up.

6. The Diana Ross Natural Curls Full, beautiful natural curls with maximum volume. This isn't hair that enters a room. It arrives.

7. The Princess Diana Flipped-Out Ends Shorter hair with those famous outward flips. The hairstyle that says: “I'm classy, sophisticated and somebody better find me a can of Final Net.”

So yes, '80s hair is officially coming back.

Which means somewhere in Canada, a woman over 45 is opening a bathroom cupboard, pulling out her old hot rollers and whispering: “I've been training for this moment my entire life.”

Now all we need are banana clips, crimpers and enough Aqua Net to punch another hole in the ozone layer.

Our time has come, ladies.