🎙️ LADIES, APPARENTLY OUR FEET ARE GETTING BIGGER AS WE AGE... AWESOME. 👠😑

Just when you thought getting older had taken enough from us... Apparently, your shoe size can change too.

According to a podiatrist, there's a pretty good chance the shoe size you had at 20 won't be the same at 50. Fantastic.

So along with the reading glasses, random chin hairs and knees that now provide their own weather forecast... our feet have decided to expand.

Researchers say a lot of adults are actually walking around in shoes that are too small because we're still buying the size we've worn for years.

There's even a name for squeezing a bigger foot into a smaller shoe: the "Cinderella complex."

Except instead of Prince Charming showing up with a glass slipper, you get a bunion and a referral to a podiatrist.

RELATED: Millennials Have Spent Hundreds on Shoes That Basically Exist to Hurt Them

Women's feet can change for several reasons, including pregnancy, weight changes and simply getting older. As we age, arches can flatten and conditions like bunions, joint pain and hammertoes can also affect how our shoes fit.

And women over 50 are especially likely to experience these changes.

Because apparently menopause looked at everything else happening to our bodies and said, "You know what we haven't messed with yet? Her FEET."

The takeaway is simple: get your feet measured again. You may discover you're actually a size bigger than you thought.

Which also means those gorgeous shoes you've been saving in your closet for 15 years because "I'll wear them again someday"...

You won't. Your feet have moved on.

Emotionally, financially and apparently geographically. 👠😂