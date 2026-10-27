Canada's Five Eurovision Finalists Will Be Revealed Today!

Artists from across the country submitted applications for the chance to become Canada's inaugural representative at one of the world's biggest live music competitions.

A jury of music-industry professionals narrowed the submissions down to five finalists.

Then it's our turn.

The Canadian public will be invited to vote to determine which artist ultimately gets the ticket to Eurovision.

Once the winner is selected, CBC/Radio-Canada says the artist will work with leading music-industry talent to develop the song and performance they'll take to the international stage.

Canada Is Finally Going to Eurovision

Eurovision has been held annually since 1956 and has grown into a massive international event known for huge performances, elaborate costumes, unusual staging and songs that can range from beautiful ballads to “I have absolutely no idea what I just watched, but I loved it.”

Organizers say more than 130 million people across 35 markets watched this year's competition, while Eurovision content generated more than a billion views on Instagram.

And Canada already has a pretty impressive connection to the competition.

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Céline Dion famously won Eurovision in 1988, representing Switzerland with Ne partez pas sans moi. The victory helped introduce the Quebec singer to an enormous international audience before she became one of the biggest recording artists in the world.

Now Canada finally gets to compete under its own flag. The 71st Eurovision Song Contest will take place next May at Arena Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria.

But first, we need an artist. The five finalists will be announced today at 3 p.m. ET.

That's Eurovision.