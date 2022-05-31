Listen Live

Ukraine’s Eurovision Winners Auctions Off Trophy for Army

The real winner will hopefully be the army!

By Dirt/Divas

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, which won the Eurovision this year has sold its trophy for a $900,000 donation to help found the Ukrainian army.

 

The trophy — a large crystal microphone with the song contest’s logo — was put up for auction on Facebook.

The bidding ended Saturday night and was won by WhiteBIT, a Ukrainian bitcoin company.

 

The group Kalush Orchestra won the European contest on May 14 with its song “Stefania” mixing hip-hop and traditional music.

 

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, was excluded from the competition.

