Hey, I Just Met You… And Now I'm Hosting the JUNOS! 🎤🇨🇦

Carly Rae Jepsen is getting ready to host Canada's biggest night in music!

The Canadian pop star will host AND perform at the 2027 JUNO Awards in Winnipeg on April 4th!

It'll be her first time hosting, but she's certainly no stranger to the JUNOS.

Remember, Carly shot to fame with Call Me Maybe back in 2012, after finishing third on Canadian Idol.

And that song was EVERYWHERE!

In fact, at the 2013 JUNOS, she took home three awards, including Album of the Year and Single of the Year.

Now 40, Carly has had a busy year! She welcomed her first baby, released a new album and is even writing music for a Broadway adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You.

She's also planning a North American tour in 2027. And there's more Canadian music nostalgia coming to the JUNOS!

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Our Lady Peace will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and they'll perform at the ceremony! So we've got Carly Rae Jepsen and Our Lady Peace all in one night!

Basically, the JUNOS are giving us a Canadian millennial playlist, and I'm HERE FOR IT!

But can we talk about how Call Me Maybe is almost 15 YEARS OLD?!

Back then, we were giving cute guys our phone numbers. Now we're giving our phone numbers to the pharmacy so they can text us when our prescriptions are ready!