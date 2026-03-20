🇨🇦 The Junos Are Giving Nelly Furtado Her Flowers… And We’re Here For It

Get ready for a full-on Canadian music moment, because the Juno Awards are about to celebrate one of our icons.

Nelly Furtado is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame… and they’re not just handing her an award and moving on.

Nope. She’s getting a full musical tribute—aka goosebumps, nostalgia, and at least one person in your house singing way too loudly.

🎤 The Tribute Lineup = Stacked

The tribute will feature performances from:

• Alessia Cara

• Jully Black

• Shawn Desman

• Tanya Tagaq

Plus some surprise guests (because what’s an awards show without a dramatic entrance moment?).

Even better? They’ll be backed by Nelly’s own band, led by her longtime musical director Herag Sanbalian, performing a curated mix of her biggest hits.

So yes… expect a full throwback moment.

We’re talking Promiscuous, I’m Like a Bird, and you suddenly remember every lyric like it’s muscle memory.

RELATED: Canadian comedy legend Martin Short has postponed upcoming tour dates following the death of his daughter, Katherine.

🌟 More Canadian Talent Taking the Stage

Also performing:

• MICO – who literally started on Discord (what a time to be alive)

• Sofia Camara – nominated for breakthrough artist

Canada’s music scene really said, “depth and range.”

📅 When It’s All Happening

The Junos roll out over the weekend:

• Awards gala: Saturday, March 28

• Live broadcast: Sunday, March 29, hosted by Mae Martin