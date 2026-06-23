Carly Rae Jepsen Announces Double Album Day and Night

Carly Rae Jepsen is officially back, and she’s not just giving fans a new album… she’s giving them a whole day cycle of music.

The pop star has announced her upcoming 24-track double album, Day and Night, set for release on September 18. It marks her first full project since 2023’s The Loveliest Time, and it’s already shaping up to be one of her most ambitious releases yet.

And yes, it’s literally split in half.

Two sides, two moods, one Carly

The album is divided into two distinct sections: 12 songs for Day and 12 songs for Night.

According to the official release, Day leans into a more organic sound, featuring live instrumentation and a ’70s-inspired psychedelic pop vibe. Think warm, airy, sunlit energy.

Then comes Night, which shifts into a completely different world. This side is described as more intense and exploratory, built on sleek, synth-heavy dance pop.

In other words: it’s giving “morning coffee optimism” and “3 a.m. emotional spiral on the dance floor.”

First taste is coming fast

Fans won’t have to wait long for a preview. The lead single, On Wires, drops Friday, June 26.

Jepsen has also confirmed collaborations with some familiar creative partners, including Tavish Crowe, Kyle Shearer, Nate Cyphert, and Cole M.G.N., continuing her long-running run of deeply polished pop production.

A return after a busy few years

Jepsen’s last release was 2023’s The Loveliest Time, a companion project to 2022’s The Loneliest Time. Since then, she’s kept a relatively low profile musically, making this comeback feel especially significant for fans who’ve been waiting for her next era.

Now, with Day and Night, she’s not just returning… she’s expanding the concept of a pop album into something that feels more like a full experience.