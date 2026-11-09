Nickelback's Chad Kroeger Is Now an Actor… And He's Working With the Creator of Letterkenny! 🐻🎬

Well, apparently being the lead singer of Nickelback isn't keeping Chad Kroeger busy enough, because he's now getting into ACTING!

Kroeger has landed a role in a brand-new Canadian comedy series called I Kill the Bear, created by Jared Keeso, the guy behind Letterkenny and Shoresy.

The six-episode series follows a French-Canadian family who work as bear handlers on movie sets.

And Chad plays a rival bear handler named the Son of Grizzly Adams!

The show also features some familiar Canadian faces, including Jann Arden, Brent Butt, Ben Mulroney and George Stroumboulopoulos.

And apparently, Brad Pitt and Edward Norton even make appearances!

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Jared Keeso says if you think the lead singer of Nickelback would be funny in a comedy series, you'd be right!

The first episode is now streaming on Crave.

So Chad Kroeger has gone from singing "Look at this photograph" to potentially saying, "Look at this BEAR!"

And let's be honest, after surviving more than 20 years of Nickelback jokes, handling a grizzly bear might actually be LESS intimidating!