Camper’s “Distress Calls” in the B.C. Woods Turn Out to Be… Nickelback Karaoke 🎤🌲

If you’re hiking in the B.C. wilderness and hear someone screaming, your first thought is not usually, “Oh, they’re probably just singing Nickelback.”

But that’s exactly what happened last Thursday when a search and rescue team was dispatched to a remote hiking and climbing area after hikers reported “repeated cries” echoing through the forest.

When rescuers arrived, they followed the sound of faint yelling… only to discover a lone camper “singing his heart out to the trees, belting Nickelback’s greatest hits.”

No emergency. No injury. Just a man, a tent, and the emotional range of How You Remind Me.

Search and rescue thanked the hikers who reported it anyway — because hey, better safe than sorry. The search manager even joked:

“Our services are always free. And the money you save could be spent on singing lessons.”

For the record, Nickelback is Canadian royalty, hailing from next-door Alberta. They were originally a cover band called Village Idiot — which, ironically, would also make a great trail name for this guy.