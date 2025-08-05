SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT IN EFFECT Click here for details
Camper’s “Distress Calls” in the B.C. Woods Turn Out to Be… Nickelback Karaoke 🎤🌲

Funny Stuff
Published August 5, 2025
By Charlie

If you’re hiking in the B.C. wilderness and hear someone screaming, your first thought is not usually, “Oh, they’re probably just singing Nickelback.”

But that’s exactly what happened last Thursday when a search and rescue team was dispatched to a remote hiking and climbing area after hikers reported “repeated cries” echoing through the forest.

When rescuers arrived, they followed the sound of faint yelling… only to discover a lone camper “singing his heart out to the trees, belting Nickelback’s greatest hits.”

No emergency. No injury. Just a man, a tent, and the emotional range of How You Remind Me.

Search and rescue thanked the hikers who reported it anyway — because hey, better safe than sorry. The search manager even joked:

“Our services are always free. And the money you save could be spent on singing lessons.”

For the record, Nickelback is Canadian royalty, hailing from next-door Alberta. They were originally a cover band called Village Idiot — which, ironically, would also make a great trail name for this guy.

