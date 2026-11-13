🎙️ Charlie Sheen Has a New Podcast… And It's Called "Mostly Sheenius!" 😂

Charlie Sheen has a new podcast, and honestly, with the life this guy has lived, he's probably got enough material for 12 seasons!

It's called "Mostly Sheenius," and it launched Thursday, November 12th.

After spending decades being interviewed about his movies, marriages, and VERY colourful personal life, Charlie is finally the one asking the questions!

His first guest is Hollywood legend Michael Douglas, and the two look back at working together on the 1987 movie Wall Street.

And he's got some pretty interesting guests lined up, including his dad Martin Sheen, brother Emilio Estevez, ex-wife Denise Richards, Rob Lowe and Jennifer Grey.

RELATED: Charlie Sheen and Jennifer Grey Reunite 40 Years After Ferris Bueller's Day Off!

Can we talk about having your EX-WIFE on your podcast?!

Most divorced couples can barely agree on who's picking up the kids, and Charlie Sheen is inviting his ex over for a recorded conversation!

What could possibly go wrong?!

New episodes of Mostly Sheenius will be released weekly on major podcast platforms.

And considering Charlie Sheen's history, I'm guessing his producers have one VERY important rule…

"Charlie, remember, we're recording EVERYTHING!" 😂 #tigerblood!