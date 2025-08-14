How to Check Out of a Hotel — And Why Gen Z and Boomers Are Arguing About It 🏨🚪
Apparently, we can’t even agree on how to leave a hotel room without it turning into a generational debate.
A viral TikTok from last month shows one traveller confidently strutting out of her hotel without stopping by the front desk. The caption?
“For older generations: This is how you check out of a hotel. You just walk out.”
Her point: the front desk doesn’t need your room key, and they don’t need you announcing your departure like you’re in a rom-com airport scene.
RELATED: HOTELS ARE NOW CHARGING $50 TO PUT YOUR OWN STUFF IN THE MINI FRIDGE
The Ghost Exit Backlash
While some praised the “just leave” method, the comments section quickly became a hospitality etiquette battlefield.
- “Younger generations — this is how you leave if you don’t want to be kind and maybe give someone else the early check-in they really need,” one person clapped back.
- A former housekeeper chimed in: “It makes our jobs a lot easier if you’re polite and let someone know.”
- And, of course, the social extroverts weighed in: “You do you… I’m not afraid of a minor social interaction.”
Why the Front Desk Stop Still Matters
Hotel experts say checking out in person is mostly a courtesy — but it can be a useful one. Letting staff know you’re gone could speed up early check-ins for other guests and give housekeeping a head start.
Plus, there’s the practical perk: avoiding unexpected charges. Stopping by the desk lets you dispute any mysterious minibar items or “room service” orders that definitely weren’t yours before they hit your credit card.
Bottom line: If you want to ghost-exit your hotel room, that’s fine. But maybe don’t ghost your manners in the process.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.