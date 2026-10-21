Christina Applegate Says Doctors Now Believe She Was Misdiagnosed with MS

Christina Applegate has shared a stunning update about her health, saying doctors now believe she was misdiagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

The actress became emotional while discussing the news on her Messy podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Applegate had been away from the podcast for about seven months, taking time to deal with health concerns and process the unexpected news.

The Emmy-winning actress revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with MS and has spoken openly ever since about debilitating symptoms and the enormous impact they've had on her life.

Now, Applegate says her doctor has told her she does not have multiple sclerosis after all.

But unfortunately, that doesn't mean her symptoms have disappeared.

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Applegate explained that she's actually been feeling worse, leaving her and her doctors searching for another explanation for what's been happening to her body since 2021.

She said the change in diagnosis has essentially put her back at square one.

Her doctors are now expected to investigate other possible causes of her symptoms and try to determine what's been happening over the past several years.

Applegate said she needed time away from the podcast to process everything while also dealing with additional health issues.

And despite the enormous change in what doctors are calling her condition, Applegate summed up her situation simply:

It's the same health battle, just potentially with a different name.