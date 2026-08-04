🎙️ CHRISTINA APPLEGATE IS RECOVERING AT HOME AFTER A LENGTHY HOSPITAL STAY ❤️

Actress Christina Applegate is back home after reportedly spending nearly four months in a Los Angeles hospital.

According to reports, the Married... with Children and Dead to Me star was recently discharged and is now recovering privately at home.

The reason for her hospitalization has not been made public.

Applegate revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and since then, she's been remarkably open about some of the challenges she's faced while also keeping certain parts of her health journey out of the spotlight.

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Over the years, fans have admired not only her incredible career, but also her honesty, humour, and resilience in the face of serious health struggles.

For now, details surrounding her recent treatment remain private, but supporters around the world are sending their best wishes as she continues her recovery.

After decades of making audiences laugh, cry, and quote "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," here's hoping Christina gets all the rest and time she needs to heal. ❤️