🎙️ SIMU LIU IS TAKING A BREAK FROM WEDDING PLANNING TO PLAY BASKETBALL IN MARKHAM 🏀🎬

Most people spend their bachelor party relaxing, eating too much, and trying not to fall off a dock in Muskoka.

Simu Liu? He apparently spent part of his talking about basketball and community events in Markham.

The Marvel star is helping bring ARC World, the annual Asian Roots Collective festival, back to the city where it all started on September 12th.

The festival celebrates Asian culture with food, music, guest speakers, local businesses, and, of course, a celebrity basketball game featuring Simu and former NBA star Jeremy Lin.

RELATED: Simu Liu Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend Allison Hsu

The event actually started as a charity basketball game back in 2019, when Lin was playing for the Raptors. Since then, it's grown into a massive festival celebrating Asian talent in sports, entertainment, business, and the arts.

The organization behind it all began in Markham in 1995 as a basketball program for Chinese Canadians and has since expanded to support the broader Asian community.

Honestly, Simu Liu's schedule is exhausting just to read.

One minute he's saving the world in Marvel movies, the next he's planning a wedding, jet-skiing in Muskoka, and organizing celebrity basketball games.

Meanwhile, most of us consider it a productive weekend if we remember to buy milk.

The festival returns to Markham on September 12th, proving once again that in Canada, even our celebrity basketball games come with great food and a sense of community. 🏀🇨🇦😄