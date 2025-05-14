Simu Liu Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend Allison Hsu

Love is in the air — and in Paris, no less.

Canadian actor Simu Liu has announced his engagement to girlfriend Allison Hsu, and the happy couple made the big reveal in the most romantic way possible: with a series of stunning photos from the City of Light.

The Toronto-raised star, known for breaking barriers as Marvel’s first Asian superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and later charming audiences as a Ken doll in the Barbie movie, took to Instagram Sunday to share the joyful news.

“Us forever,” read the caption of the joint post, accompanied by a diamond ring and white heart emoji — subtle but undeniably sweet.

RELATED: Mattel Has A Lot More Toy Movies in the Works after "Barbie"

A Picture-Perfect Paris Moment

In the photos, the couple is seen basking in the glow of the Paris skyline, with Hsu flashing an eye-catching diamond ring that stole the spotlight. From warm embraces to candid moments, the post captured the essence of a modern fairy-tale proposal.

The couple has kept things fairly private throughout their relationship, but they were first publicly linked back in late 2022 after making a red carpet appearance together at the Los Angeles premiere of Violent Night. Since then, fans have had glimpses into their low-key romance through social media, and now, they’ve made things official.

What’s Next for the Power Couple?

While no wedding date has been announced, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments with congratulations and well-wishes. Between Liu’s growing Hollywood career and Hsu’s background in the entertainment industry (she works in digital marketing for a major record label), these two make a great team both on and off the red carpet.

Congratulations to the happy couple — and here's to many more Paris-worthy moments ahead!