Mattel Has A Lot More Toy Movies in the Works after “Barbie”

Toy movies include “Barney”, “Polly Pocket”, “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots”, “Hot Wheels”, and even “Magic 8 Ball”.

Along with its best-selling brand Barbie, Mattel’s stable of household names includes Bob the Builder, Thomas the Tank Engine and Uno.

The Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, sees the children’s character and her friend Ken exploring their identities.

Greta Gerwig wrote and directed “Barbie”… but she didn’t get EVERYTHING she wanted. For instance, Greta wanted a FART JOKE in the movie. She even filmed one. But it didn’t cut.