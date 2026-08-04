🎙️ ARIANA GRANDE IS HITTING PAUSE ON THE SPOTLIGHT 🎤✨

After two whirlwind years of movies, music, interviews, and what feels like a million red carpets, Ariana Grande is taking a step back from public life.

The singer has reportedly withdrawn from what would have been her first-ever performance in London's West End, with her team saying she wants a "much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances" once her Eternal Sunshine tour wraps up in London on September 1st.

The decision comes as fans continue to express concern about Ariana's health, especially following the release of her latest music video, Petal, which sparked a wave of discussion online.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Haunts Justin Long in Dark New Music Video for “Hate That I Made You Love Me”

Grande's representatives haven't commented on the speculation surrounding her appearance, but say the star simply wants time away from the spotlight after an incredibly busy stretch.

And honestly, it's been quite a run.

Between her global tour, her Oscar-nominated performance as Glinda in Wicked, and the endless press tour for both Wicked films, Ariana has barely had a moment to breathe.

Before she became one of the world's biggest pop stars, Grande actually got her start on Broadway as a teenager, so a West End debut would have been a bit of a full-circle moment.

Fans won't have to wait too long to see her on screen again, though. Ariana is set to appear alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in the comedy Focker-in-Law, which arrives in theatres this November.

For now, it sounds like Ariana is choosing something many people can relate to after a busy few years: a little rest, a little privacy, and maybe a calendar with fewer commitments on it. ✨💛