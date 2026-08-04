THE SOPRANOS STAR VINCENT PASTORE HAS DIED AT 80 🎬

Fans of The Sopranos are mourning the loss of actor Vincent Pastore, who has died at the age of 80.

Pastore was best known for playing Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero, one of Tony Soprano's closest friends during the first two seasons of the groundbreaking HBO series.

According to reports, the actor was found at his home in New York's Bronx borough on Saturday, and police say he died of natural causes.

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Even if you never watched The Sopranos, chances are you've seen Pastore somewhere. He appeared in classic mob films like Goodfellas, Carlito's Way, and A Bronx Tale, along with movies such as Mickey Blue Eyes and Shark Tale.

On television, he popped up in everything from Law & Order and Blue Bloods to Hawaii Five-0, and even traded the crime world for reality TV on Celebrity Apprentice and Dancing with the Stars.

For many fans, though, he'll always be remembered as Big Pussy, one of the most memorable and beloved characters from The Sopranos.

And if there's one thing Sopranos fans know, it's that being one of Tony Soprano's best friends was never exactly the safest career choice.

Vincent Pastore was 80 years old. 🎬🖤