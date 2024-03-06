The famous booth from ‘The Sopranos’ final episode sells on eBay

The famous booth from “The Sopranos” final episode has been sold on eBay for $82,600, according to the auction website.

There were 238 bids to win the original “booth that the Soprano Family sat in for the final scene,” when the auction ended Monday night, according to eBay.

“The booth includes both seats, table, and divider wall with the plaque ‘Reserved for the Sopranos Family’,” the website states.

The iconic booth was put up for auction by owners of Holsten’s Ice Cream in Bloomfield, New Jersey, who are currently renovating their ice cream shop.

According to the auction, the buyer of the booth is responsible for picking up the items from Bloomfield. The jukebox is not included!

The David Chase-created crime drama, which debuted on HBO on January 10, 1999, revolved around anxiety-filled mobster Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini. Edie Falco played Soprano’s wife, Carmela.

The finale aired on June 10, 2007. In the controversial final scene, the Soprano family gathers at a diner while Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” plays.