💛 Christina Applegate Shares Honest Health Update… and Peak “Strong Chick” Energy

If there were an award for handling life’s plot twists with grit and a little humour, Christina Applegate would already have a shelf full of them.

After reports started swirling that she’d been hospitalized, the actress hopped onto Instagram to clear the air herself… because if there’s one thing celebrities are done with, it’s letting the internet tell their story.

💬 “I’m a Strong Chick”

Applegate kept it real (and refreshingly no-drama), thanking fans for the love while reminding everyone that her health journey is ongoing.

Her message, in a nutshell:

Yes, there are challenges. No, she’s not backing down.

She described her health issues as “a constant,” but also made it clear she’s getting stronger every day… which feels like the kind of energy we all wish we had before our second coffee.

She also added that she’s taking a bit of time to focus on herself—but promised she’ll be back soon with more to share.

RELATED: Christina Applegate Refused To Let Producers Pull The Plug on Season 3 of 'Dead To Me'

📚 A Little Book, A Lot of Meaning

Alongside the update, she posted a photo of her memoir You With the Sad Eyes, because even while navigating health struggles, she’s still out here creating, sharing, and connecting.

Multitasking, but make it inspirational.

🧠 A Quick Look Back

Applegate first revealed in 2021 that she’d been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a condition that affects the central nervous system.

At the time, production on Dead to Me had to pause for several months while she began treatment—because, you know, real life doesn’t exactly check your filming schedule first.