There’s a Christmas Tradition Called the “Pooping Log”

And Somehow… It’s Adorable

Before you panic, clutch your pearls, or block your kids from the internet, relax. This holiday tradition sounds gross, but it’s actually festive, historical, and oddly charming.

In parts of Spain, especially Catalonia and Valencia, children celebrate Christmas with a beloved holiday mascot known as El Tió de Nadal. Online, it’s more commonly referred to as The Pooping Log.

Yes. That is exactly what it sounds like.

Phase 1: Immediate Confusion

“WHY IS THE LOG… SMILING?”

El Tió isn’t just any piece of firewood. It’s a hollow log decorated with a cute little face, a red hat, and sometimes tiny legs. Honestly, it looks like a Pixar character who wandered into the wrong movie.

Kids accept it instantly. Adults need a minute.

The log sits in the house throughout the holiday season, smiling silently, judging everyone with unsettling cheer.

Phase 2: Feeding the Log

“WE ARE GIVING LEFTOVERS TO WOOD NOW?”

In the days leading up to Christmas, families feed the log small scraps of food.

This tradition dates back centuries, when the log symbolized the spirit of the forest and the winter solstice. Feeding it was a way to ask for:

A good harvest

Prosperity

Abundance

Today, it’s more like, Sure, here’s some food, magical poop log. Please don’t let us down.

Phase 3: The Musical Violence Portion

“SING… AND THEN HIT IT?”

When it’s time for presents, children gather around El Tió, sing traditional songs, and then beat the log with sticks until it delivers gifts.

Think piñata vibes, but woodier. And slightly more aggressive.

Parents conveniently leave the room “to check something,” and when they return, the log has magically pooped out presents. Christmas miracles are mysterious like that.

Phase 4: The Big Reveal

“IT POOPED. EVERYONE CHEER.”

Outcome: small gifts, candy, and treats, usually hidden under a blanket or behind the log.

Symbolically, the log is giving back fertility, good fortune, and abundance to the family. Practically, it’s teaching children that persistence, teamwork, and light violence against festive objects can be very rewarding.

Honestly? Kind of beautiful.

Phase 5: Modern-Day Realizations

“THIS FEELS… FAMILIAR?”

The tradition dates back to the 17th and 18th centuries, yet somehow feels incredibly modern.

You can’t help but wonder if this is where Mr. Hankey from South Park got his inspiration. A cheerful character tied to bodily functions? Coincidence? We think not.

Final Thoughts

So no, it’s not gross. It’s cultural. It’s historical. And it’s weird in the absolute best way.

And if your kids ever ask why Santa only delivers presents once a year, just remind them: somewhere in Spain, a log is working very hard to poop gifts on command. 🎁💩🎄

