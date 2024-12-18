Are We Really Ready to Ditch These Christmas Traditions?

When it comes to the holidays, everyone has their own way of celebrating, but some of the most iconic Christmas traditions might not be as beloved as we think. A recent poll of 2,000 Americans revealed that several major Christmas staples made the list of traditions people would be fine ditching altogether. And honestly, it’s sparking some serious debate.

Top Traditions People Want to Ditch

Here are the top five traditions folks said they’d happily leave behind:

Sending Christmas Cards – Goodbye, endless trips to the post office? Ugly Christmas Sweaters – They’ve been a holiday party MVP, but maybe the novelty is wearing off. Gift-giving – This one’s a shocker! How do you “do” Christmas without presents under the tree? Secret Santa Gift Exchanges – Let’s be real, no one needs another mug. Christmas Music – Mariah Carey slander? Say it isn’t so!

Other traditions that people ranked lower but still made the Top 10 include watching Christmas movies, Elf on the Shelf, Christmas lights (what?), holiday treats, and even decorating the tree. Are we just cancelling Christmas at this point?

What Would We Swap In?

If we’re ditching gifts and decorations, what would replace them? The same poll asked people about new traditions they’d like to embrace, and the results were surprisingly… low-key.

All-Day Pajama Parties – Apparently, comfort is the new Christmas. Focus on Quality Time – Spending the day with loved ones instead of stressing over gifts and fancy meals. Take a Vacation – A beachy Christmas sounds kind of perfect, doesn’t it? Themed Christmases – “Tropical Christmas” or “Pajamas Christmas” anyone? (Yes, pyjamas are reallytrending.) Solo Retreats – This might be the most controversial. Skipping family time entirely for a personal getaway? Bold move.

Other ideas that made the cut include having a big breakfast instead of a big dinner, spending the day volunteering, making only D.I.Y. gifts, hosting a friends-only Christmas (no family allowed!), and swapping presents for handwritten gratitude letters.

Related: 20% of Families Have Quirky Holiday Traditions

The Verdict: Time for a Christmas Makeover?

While it’s fun to shake things up, it’s wild to imagine Christmas without the staples like tree decorating or carols. That said, the rise of low-pressure, quality-time traditions shows people might just want a more relaxed holiday season.

Would you trade in your ugly sweater and gift-giving for a day in pyjamas or a tropical getaway? Or is this list making you clutch your Christmas traditions a little tighter?

Let us know how you’d remix the holidays this year! 🎄