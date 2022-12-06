20% of Families Have Quirky Holiday Traditions
Do you have a quirky holiday tradition?
From dressing their cat up in a holiday costume to must-win games of Mario Kart on Christmas morning, a new study revealed some of the peoples’ more quirky festive traditions.
Whether exchanging ugly ornaments, camping in the living room or opening all their presents on Christmas Eve, the holidays are all about honouring family traditions and some are more unique than others.
Results revealed that 52 percent of adults work to replicate holidays from their childhood, as they continue to celebrate the majority of traditions they had while growing up.
Additionally, half of the respondents report celebrating traditions that have been passed down in their family for generations.
QUIRKY HOLIDAY TRADITIONS
Dressing their cat up in a holiday costume
Playing Mario Kart games on Christmas morning
Exchanging ugly ornaments
Camping in the living room on the night of Christmas Eve
Opening all their presents on Christmas Eve
Making ornaments with their dog’s paw print
Watching horror movies on Christmas day
Sending holiday cards to people they don’t know
Hiding Christmas presents for the younger kids
Making snow angels
Wearing silly Christmas pyjamas
TOP THINGS PEOPLE LOOK FORWARD TO DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON
- Spending time with loved ones
- Eating holiday food
- Giving gifts
- Playing/listening to holiday music
- Receiving gifts