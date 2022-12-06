20% of Families Have Quirky Holiday Traditions

From dressing their cat up in a holiday costume to must-win games of Mario Kart on Christmas morning, a new study revealed some of the peoples’ more quirky festive traditions.

Whether exchanging ugly ornaments, camping in the living room or opening all their presents on Christmas Eve, the holidays are all about honouring family traditions and some are more unique than others.

Results revealed that 52 percent of adults work to replicate holidays from their childhood, as they continue to celebrate the majority of traditions they had while growing up.

Additionally, half of the respondents report celebrating traditions that have been passed down in their family for generations.

QUIRKY HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

Dressing their cat up in a holiday costume

Playing Mario Kart games on Christmas morning

Exchanging ugly ornaments

Camping in the living room on the night of Christmas Eve

Opening all their presents on Christmas Eve

Making ornaments with their dog’s paw print

Watching horror movies on Christmas day

Sending holiday cards to people they don’t know

Hiding Christmas presents for the younger kids

Making snow angels

Wearing silly Christmas pyjamas

