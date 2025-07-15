Do You Really Need to Wait 30 Minutes to Swim After Eating? Spoiler: Nope.

Ah, yes, the age-old summer myth: “Don’t swim for 30 minutes after eating or you’ll cramp up and drown.” Said every parent ever, right after slathering you in SPF 50 and telling you not to run by the pool.

Well, we’ve got news: It’s total nonsense.

That little gem of fake science was first spotted in the original Boy Scout manual from 1908 — a book charmingly called Scouting for Boys (which sounds like a reality show, but let’s move on).

The guide warned, “Never bathe in deep water very soon after a meal, it is very likely to cause cramp, which doubles you up, and so you get drowned.”Dramatic much?

Fast forward to 2011, when the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Committee finally called B.S. and confirmed that eating before swimming is not a drowning risk. So go ahead — eat that burger and cannonball your way into the deep end. Just maybe chew first.

Other “Facts” Our Parents Told Us That Were Wildly Untrue:

Let’s be honest, our parents were full of these so-called "facts." Here are just a few classics we believed with our whole hearts:

“It’s illegal to drive with the dome light on at night.” – False. Annoying? Yes. Criminal? No.



– False. Annoying? Yes. Criminal? No. “Don’t drive barefoot or in flip-flops — it’s against the law!” – Not illegal. Just a bad idea when you’ve got sweaty summer feet.



– Not illegal. Just a bad idea when you’ve got sweaty summer feet. “Coffee will stunt your growth.” – Lies. You’re 5'2" because of genetics, not your childhood cappuccino addiction.



– Lies. You’re 5'2" because of genetics, not your childhood cappuccino addiction. “Be quiet on the boat, or you’ll scare the fish.” – Translation: Dad just wanted some peace. You were the real disturbance.



– Translation: Dad just wanted some peace. You were the real disturbance. “Don’t crack your knuckles — you’ll get arthritis!” – Cracked knuckles, clear conscience. The science doesn’t support this one.



– Cracked knuckles, clear conscience. The science doesn’t support this one. “Carrots will help you see in the dark.” – Only if the dark is made of beta-carotene.



– Only if the dark is made of beta-carotene. “Swallowing gum means it stays in your stomach for 7 years.” – Nope. Your digestive system isn’t that dramatic .



– Nope. Your digestive system isn’t . “If you get soap in your belly button, you’ll unravel.” – Sounds more like a horror movie than hygiene advice.



– Sounds more like a horror movie than hygiene advice. “Talking too much is why you’re always hungry.” – Or maybe growing children just need snacks, Dad.

And of course, the ultimate gem:

“Don’t touch yourself or your eyes will cross and you’ll go cockeyed.” – Just… wow.

The next time someone tells you to wait 30 minutes after eating before swimming, kindly offer them a juice box, a snack, and this article. Then dive in — cramp-free and full of chicken fingers.