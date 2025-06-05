Myths About Dropping Your Phone in the Pool

Summer’s almost here, which means it’s time to break out the flip-flops, overestimate your sunscreen coverage, and — inevitably — risk dunking your phone during a poolside selfie gone wrong.

We’ve all been there. Maybe you forgot your phone was in your pocket when you cannonballed into the deep end. Or maybe your toddler “washed” it in the kiddie pool. Either way, water and phones are still not friends — no matter what the ads say.

But with the rise of water-resistant phones and TikTok "hacks," it’s easy to get a little too confident. According to The Conversation, there are a few persistent myths about wet phones that could leave you high, dry… and phoneless.

Here are four myths to watch out for — before you start drying your phone with a hair dryer or tossing it into a bag of Uncle Ben’s.

📱 Myth #1: “It turned back on, so everything’s fine!”

That little power button lighting up might feel like a miracle, but don’t pop the champagne just yet. Just because your phone turns on after its underwater adventure doesn’t mean it survived unscathed.

Moisture can linger deep inside your device like an unwanted houseguest, slowly corroding components over time. The damage might not show up until weeks — or even months — later, usually just after your warranty expires. Convenient, right?

💦 Myth #2: “But my phone is waterproof, right?”

Nice try. Even though manufacturers love to toss around phrases like IP68 water resistance, most phones are not waterproof. They're water-resistant, which is the tech world’s way of saying, “It’ll probably survive a splash, but don’t push your luck.”

Resistance varies between models and conditions. Saltwater, chlorinated pool water, or a five-minute soak in a margarita? Not part of the test parameters, unfortunately.

🧾 Myth #3: “My warranty has me covered.”

We hate to be the bearer of soggy news, but most standard warranties don’t cover water damage, no matter how water-resistant your phone is supposed to be.

Unless you shelled out for extra coverage (and even then, read the fine print), a waterlogged phone often isn’t anyone’s financial responsibility but yours. At best, you might get a refurbished replacement. At worst? A very expensive paperweight.

🍚 Myth #4: “Just toss it in rice — that always works!”

Ah, yes, the internet’s favourite home remedy. Unfortunately, the rice hack is mostly useless. It might soak up some moisture, but not nearly enough to save the delicate internals of your smartphone.

Plus, rice particles and dust can sneak into your charging port or headphone jack (if you still have one), causing even more damage. So not only is your phone still wet, but now it’s full of starch. Great.

So, what works?

If your phone takes an unexpected dip, here’s the real (boring but effective) advice:

Power it down immediately. No checking texts, no selfies, just off.

No checking texts, no selfies, just off. Remove the battery if possible (not likely these days, but worth noting).

if possible (not likely these days, but worth noting). Blot it gently with a soft cloth. No shaking or blow drying — you're not making a soufflé.

No shaking or blow drying — you're not making a soufflé. Let it air dry for at least 24 to 48 hours, ideally in a dry, ventilated area.

If you’re lucky, it might make a comeback. If not… well, maybe this summer’s the time to upgrade.

Final Thoughts: Phones Are Fancy, Not Aquatic

Despite the marketing and wishful thinking, our phones are not built for a swim. So this summer, do yourself a favour and keep your device safely on dry land — preferably in a zippered pouch, waterproof case, or at least away from toddlers with a garden hose.

Because nothing kills the summer vibe faster than water damage and a $1,200 mistake.