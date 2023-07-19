A FIRST-GENERATION IPHONE FROM 2007 SOLD FOR MORE THAN $190,000

You know how you asked how much you could get for trading your old iPhone in, and they said $50? You thought the problem was that it was TOO old, but maybe it wasn’t old enough.

Earlier this year, a woman sold an original iPhone from 2007, that was still factory-sealed, for $63,000 at auction.

And now, someone has sold a rare, first-generation iPhone for $190,372.80. (???) This is the initial 4-gig model, which was discontinued after just two months when it was replaced by an 8-gig model.

That was the model that sold for $63K earlier this year, so yes, a phone that was even WORSE than that phone has just scored more than three times THAT price. Like the other one, this phone was also still factory sealed.

The original price for the 4-gig model was $499 in 2007.