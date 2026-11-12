Coachella 2027 Lineup Announced… And There's Something for EVERY Generation! 🎤🌴

Coachella has announced its 2027 lineup, and it's a pretty impressive mix of pop stars, dance music, rock, and some serious nostalgia!

Dua Lipa, SZA and Tame Impala will headline the massive music festival in the California desert next April.

But it's the rest of the lineup that's getting my attention!

We're talking Madonna, Weezer, Daddy Yankee, Robyn, Zara Larsson, Tiësto, Kygo and Måneskin!

Plus, Phoebe Bridgers, Steve Lacy, Jisoo and Canadian DJ Dom Dolla!

The festival takes place over two weekends, April 9th to 11th and April 16th to 18th, in Indio, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

And while Coachella is famous for its music, celebrity sightings and Instagram-worthy outfits…

Can we talk about how exhausting this sounds for anyone over 40?!

Three days of standing in the desert, sleeping in questionable accommodations and using portable toilets?

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I love Madonna, but at this age, I need a chair, shade, comfortable shoes and a bathroom with an actual door!

And forget planning my festival outfit. My Coachella look would be orthopedic sandals, a portable fan and a purse full of Advil!

Plus, if Madonna doesn't hit the stage until 11 p.m., I'm going to need a nap between the opening acts.