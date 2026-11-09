Too Cold and Dark to Walk Outside? Here Are 6 Ways to Get Your Steps In Without Freezing Your Butt Off! 🚶‍♀️❄️

Now that it's getting dark before dinner and the temperatures are dropping, going for an evening walk in Barrie feels less like exercise and more like preparing for an Arctic expedition!

But fitness experts say you can still get your daily steps in without setting foot outside!

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Here are six easy ways to keep moving this winter:

1. Walk around your house! Do laps around the kitchen, living room or hallway. If you're a mom, you've probably already done 3,000 steps looking for everyone's missing stuff!

2. Take the stairs! Walk up and down a few times. Or just do what I do and forget why you went upstairs, come back down, remember, and repeat!

3. Do some outdoor chores! Raking leaves and shovelling snow count as exercise. Basically, owning a home in Canada is a gym membership you never signed up for!

4. Walk around the mall or grocery store! Head to Georgian Mall and do a few laps. Just be careful, because a free 30-minute walk could easily turn into a $200 shopping trip!

5. Have a dance party! Throw on some Britney Spears or Backstreet Boys and dance around your living room. Just remember, your knees aren't the same ones you had in 1999!

6. Move more at work! Take the stairs, use the bathroom farther away or get up and stretch throughout the day. Bonus points if you can make it look like you're actually working!

Experts also suggest setting reminders on your phone to get up and move throughout the day.

Personally, I think we should get extra steps for pacing around the house looking for our phone… WHILE HOLDING OUR PHONE!

And if carrying three loads of laundry upstairs doesn't count as cardio, I don't know what does!