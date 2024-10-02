Why You Might Want to Paint Your Room Before Daylight Savings Ends

We’re approaching that time of year again—daylight savings is about to end, and on November 3rd, our clocks will "fall back."

Sure, we get an extra hour of sleep (unless your pets or kids have other plans), but we also lose more precious daylight. The early sunsets and darker days can take a toll on our mood, motivation, and sleep. So, how can you prepare for the long winter ahead? Surprisingly, it might be as simple as giving your bedroom a fresh coat of paint.

The Colour of Your Walls Could Affect Your Sleep

Daylight savings can mess with your body’s rhythm, and many of us struggle with sleep and productivity during these months. That’s where the colour of your bedroom comes in.

According to a study by Sleep Junkie, certain colours might help you sleep better. While beige and white are often the go-to for bedroom walls because they’re neutral and easy to match with decor, they might not be the best for everyone’s sleep quality.

For example, men in the study tended to sleep best in white rooms, while women found that beige helped them snooze more soundly. But why stop at neutrals? Imagine how a calming shade of blue or a fun purple could brighten your mood during the darkest time of the year. It might even help make your space feel cozier and more inviting, giving you a little extra motivation when the sun sets at 5 p.m.

Brighten Up Your Space for the Darker Days Ahead

With daylight savings not ending until March 2025, we’re all in for earlier sunsets and longer nights. Until then, creating a space that feels bright and comfortable could make a world of difference. Even if your landlady won’t let you paint, consider adding some colourful decor to make your room feel like a personal oasis during the winter gloom.

So, before daylight savings throws your sleep schedule off again, why not refresh your space with a colour that not only looks good but might just help you sleep better? The early sunsets are coming, but at least your room can be a haven of light and colour until spring rolls around.