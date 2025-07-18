Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, July 18th

$1,000 Minute | Lifestyle
Published July 18, 2025
By Charlie

What animal is Foghorn Leghorn from  Looney Tunes?
How many squares are on a Tic Tac Toe Board?
Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck starred together in this Summer blockbuster from 1998?
Who was the popular talking bear from the 1980s that told stories using special cassette tapes?
Gargamel was the antagonist of this children's cartoon?
In chess, what piece do you have the most of at the start of the game?
If Dale travels to Punta Cana, what country is he visiting?
In football how many yards do you need to get to receive a first down? 
What ingredient makes bread rise?
What blood cells help fight infection?
White blood cells

