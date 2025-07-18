$1000 Minute: Friday, July 18th
What animal is Foghorn Leghorn from Looney Tunes?
How many squares are on a Tic Tac Toe Board?
9
Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck starred together in this Summer blockbuster from 1998?
Armageddon
Who was the popular talking bear from the 1980s that told stories using special cassette tapes?
Teddy Ruxpin
Gargamel was the antagonist of this children's cartoon?
The Smurfs
In chess, what piece do you have the most of at the start of the game?
Pawn (you start with 8)
If Dale travels to Punta Cana, what country is he visiting?
Dominican Republic
In football how many yards do you need to get to receive a first down?
10 yards
What ingredient makes bread rise?
Yeast
What blood cells help fight infection?
White blood cells
