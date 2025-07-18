Could the Next Hot Baby Name Be... Vaselinea? Yes, Like the Jelly.
Look out, Olivia and Liam — there’s a new baby name in town, and it’s slippery.
Someone on the internet shared a very real text exchange with their cousin, who proudly announced the name of her soon-to-arrive baby girl: Vaselinea.
Yes. As in... Vaseline with a fancy twist. Because nothing says elegance like being named after a tub of petroleum jelly.
The cousin politely followed up with a pic of an actual Vaseline jar and asked, “Like this thing?” To which the mom replied, “Yesss, I just wanted that ‘nia’ sound at the end.” You know... because Vaselinea has that luxury baby name energy.
She even had a backup name: Serena. But in her words, “Vaselinea sounds more elegant.” (We’re not here to judge... but we’re also absolutely here to judge.)
The pronunciation, in case you're dying to know, is vah-suh-LEE-nia. Which sounds less like a name and more like something you’d rub on a sunburn.
And while we totally support creative baby naming — shoutout to all the Khaleesis out there — maybe, just maybe, if your name sounds like a pharmaceutical product or an ointment... we rethink it?
Want that sweet "nia" ending? There’s Sonia, Antonia, Dania, or literally anything that doesn’t come in a plastic tub at the drugstore.
But hey — if little Vaselinea grows up with confidence and a good sense of humour, she’s going to absolutely own it. Especially when she launches her own skincare line in 2045.
