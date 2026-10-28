Heated Rivalry Star Connor Storrie Could Be Joining The Marvel Universe?

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie may be trading hockey for hellfire.

The breakout actor is reportedly in talks to play the villain opposite Ryan Gosling in Marvel's upcoming Ghost Rider movie, expected to arrive in 2028.

The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, with Gosling taking on the role of Marvel's flaming-skull antihero.

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So yes, after becoming famous for Heated Rivalry, Storrie could literally be starring in a rivalry with a guy whose head is on fire.

Sometimes Hollywood casting is just too perfect.

Who Will Connor Storrie Play?

That's still the big question.

Reports say Storrie is in talks to play the film's villain, but Marvel hasn't revealed exactly which character that will be.

One of Ghost Rider's most famous enemies is Mephisto, although that character has already been portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Sacha Baron Cohen.

That leaves plenty of possibilities for Storrie's mystery role.

Who Is Ghost Rider?

For anyone who isn't caught up on several decades of Marvel comics, Ghost Rider is the alter ego of Johnny Blaze, a stunt motorcyclist who makes a deal with the demon Mephisto in an attempt to save his adoptive father.

Things don't exactly go according to plan.

Johnny becomes bound to the Spirit of Vengeance, transforming into the supernatural Ghost Rider, complete with a flaming skull, motorcycle and some fairly serious anger-management issues.

The character first appeared in Marvel Spotlight #5 in 1972. Ghost Rider has also made it to the big screen before.

Nicolas Cage played Johnny Blaze in 2007's Ghost Rider and returned for Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance in 2011.

Now Ryan Gosling is preparing to take over the role, and Storrie could be the guy trying to make his supernatural life considerably more difficult.

For Storrie, the role would also mark a major jump into blockbuster territory following the success of Heated Rivalry.

From hockey romance to fighting Ryan Gosling and his flaming skull.

That's one heck of a career pivot.