11am-1pm

Cures are steps away! Walk with us towards a future free from Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Join us on Sunday June 2, 2019, for the Crohn’s and Colitis Canada Gutsy Walk. A single day when Canadians coast to coast will walk united at this fun-filled, family-friendly and non-competitive walk. Crohn’s and Colitis Canada is the only national, volunteer based charity focused on finding the and improving the lives of everyone impacted by these disease.

Our route is 5 kilometers long, but participants can walk any distance they’re comfortable with.

Be part of the Gutsy Walk and you’ll be helping Crohn’s and Colitis Canada advance research and patient programs to better the lives of everyone affected by these chronic diseases.

Follow the link below for more information and to register!

http://gutsywalk.ca/Home.aspx