DAN AYKROYD WANTS TO HELP END THE CANADA-U.S. TARIFF WAR 🇨🇦🇺🇸

Forget diplomats. Canada is sending in a Ghostbuster.

RELATED: U.S.-CANADA TRADE WAR COULD SEND TOILET PAPER PRICES ROLLING HIGHER 🧻🇨🇦

Canadian legend Dan Aykroyd says the Canada-U.S. tariff fight could seriously threaten his Crystal Head Vodkabusiness, and he's offering to help broker a truce.

Aykroyd says his vodka is produced in Newfoundland, the company is based in Toronto, and the United States is its biggest source of revenue.

He says if a 50% tariff remains in place, the company could be forced to shut down, potentially putting Canadian jobs at risk.

So Aykroyd has an idea:

He wants Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump to come to his farm near Kingston and work this thing out.

And apparently, he's already figured out the accommodations.

Trump can stay in his writing tower, while Carney gets...the ghost room.

Nothing encourages international diplomacy quite like telling one world leader, “You'll be sleeping in the haunted bedroom.”

And if they actually reach a deal?

Aykroyd says he and Jim Belushi will head to the White House and put on a Blues Brothers show.

Honestly, we've tried politicians, economists and trade negotiators. Maybe it's time to try two guys in sunglasses.

The Ghostbusters saved New York. Now Dan Aykroyd would like a crack at North America.