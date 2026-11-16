💔 Dawson's Creek Had a REAL-Life Love Triangle… And Apparently, the Drama Wasn't Just on TV! 😂

If you grew up watching Dawson's Creek, you probably remember the biggest question of the late '90s…

TEAM DAWSON OR TEAM PACEY?!

Well, it turns out that a love triangle may have been happening in REAL LIFE, too!

Actor Kerr Smith, who played Jack McPhee, is reportedly spilling some behind-the-scenes secrets in his new memoir, I Don't Want to Wait: My Life on Dawson's Creek.

According to Smith, Joshua Jackson and James Van Der Beek, who played Pacey and Dawson, were originally roommates during the show's first season.

But things allegedly got awkward when both developed romantic feelings involving their co-star, Katie Holmes, who played Joey Potter.

Smith claims the romantic rivalry damaged their friendship and created tension behind the scenes for years.

Now, these are Smith's recollections, and the full story hasn't been independently confirmed by the actors involved.

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But can we talk about how perfectly '90s this is?!

We spent SIX SEASONS watching Dawson and Pacey fight over Joey…

And apparently, when the director yelled CUT, the drama just continued!

Imagine showing up to work every day and having to act out a love triangle with the same people you're involved with in real life! And here I thought my workplace was awkward!

The real question is… did anyone on that set actually have to ACT?! 😂