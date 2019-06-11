Dnaagdawenmag Binnoojiiyag Child & Family Services – OPEN HOUSE

Dnaagdawenmag Binnoojiiyag Child & Family Services is a multi-service Indigenous wellbeing agency. We provide a stable foundation for children, youth, and families, through wraparound services that are culturally-based and family-focused.

Join us for our open house on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 from 1:00pm – 3:00pm at 64 Cedar Pointe Drive Unit 1405, Barrie. Check out our new office space, meet our team and learn more about our services.