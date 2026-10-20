Donnie Wahlberg says he's safe after a frightening incident involving a private jet in Las Vegas.

The actor and New Kids on the Block star posted a video on social media Sunday, hours after the private jet he was travelling on went off the end of a runway and hit a perimeter fence during a planned takeoff.

Wahlberg described what happened as “a rather intense few moments” and said he was travelling with members of his team and friends.

Most importantly, everyone appears to be OK.

Wahlberg also thanked the pilots, crediting them with saving their lives.

In his video, he told fans, “God is good.”

Airport officials confirmed that a Dassault Falcon 50 private jet went off the end of a runway at Harry Reid International Airport at around 11 a.m. local time Sunday.

The cause of the incident has not been announced.

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Two runways were temporarily closed for inspection afterward, and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration briefly paused planned flights into the airport, causing some delays.

Wahlberg's message afterward was one of gratitude, thanking everyone who helped get him, his friends and his team through the frightening situation safely.

Definitely not the kind of New Kids on the Block reunion anyone wants to have with an airport fence.