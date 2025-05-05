New Kids on the Block Announces 35th Anniversary Reissue of ‘Step By Step’ Album

The band is currently gearing up to kick off its Las Vegas residency in June.

On Thursday (April 24), the boy band announced that an anniversary reissue of Billboard 200-topping 1990 album Step By Step is arriving this summer, celebrating 35 years since the quintet’s fourth studio LP.

Featuring bonus material, unreleased tracks and remixes, the revamped edition will arrive June 13, marking the album’s first time available on vinyl since its original release.

Sharing the news on Instagram, NKOTB posted a reel of old footage featuring Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood recording the original album and performing during the Step By Step era. “I really don’t see how anyone could not like the album, ’cause it’s so many different styles of music,” a young Jordan says in the clip.

Originally released June 5, 1990, Step By Step debuted atop the Billboard 200, marking the band’s second No. 1 album. It also spawned a three-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Step By Step.”

The news comes as the boy band is gearing up to take over Sin City with a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The stay will kick off June 20 and feature shows scattered throughout June and July before picking up again after several months in November and February.