Move Over Gen Z, Alpha Are The New Kids On The Block!

There’s been a lot of talk lately about the impact Gen Z is having on society…They are known as the social media generation, anxiety-stricken, boundary setters and recently their minimal Mondays’ movement.

But time’s ticking and there’s a new fresh-faced cohort coming up the ranks. Enter, Generation Alpha.

Born between 2010 and 2025, Gen Alpha – sometimes referred to as Gen A – is the latest group hot on the heels of Gen Z, with many expected to reach adulthood by 2030.

They are the first generation to be born entirely in the 21st century – and the kids in this demographic have already lived through a lot in their early years: the #MeToo movement, a global pandemic, the death of a monarch and a war in Ukraine – to name a few.

They’re also the first truly digital generation – AKA, born into a world run by technology.

It’s worth pointing out that lots of them are also pandemic children.

The pandemic has made it challenging for Gen Z to transition into adolescence and adulthood, while for Gen A, the impact is still happening as they are learning about the world.

‘This has a significant impact on how they form friendships and communicate.’

After two years of lockdowns, Gen Alphas have unique barriers to catching up on their development.

‘Parents are particularly worried about the long-term effects of isolation on their kids’ social and cognitive development, with 52% of parents with kids aged between two and four saying their development has been negatively affected.’

Experts say it’s also a generation that’s likely to experience a lot of change – and fast. Oh, and they are more likely to live with their parents-FOREVER!